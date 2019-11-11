Público
Elecciones 10-N Decepción, euforia, sorpresa o resignación: las reacciones de los partidos a los resultados electorales

Los líderes de los principales partidos ya han comparecido para analizar unos comicios que han dejado perdedores y ganadores diferentes a los del 28-A, pero que mantienen un panorama difícil para la formación de Gobierno.

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (c), y el secretario general, José Manuel Villegas (2-d), durante la valoración de las elecciones del 10-N. EFE/Mariscal

Los contrastes de la noche electoral no solo son palpables en el ambiente de las sedes de cada partido, también en los rostros, las palabras y los gestos de los dirigentes políticos de cada formación. De la felicidad de Pablo Casado a las puertas de Génova 13, a la decepción de Más País e Iñigo Errejón. De la euforia de Santiago Abascal, que ha situado a la ultraderecha como la tercera fuerza política del país, a la resignación de Unidas Podemos y Pablo Iglesias. De la satisfacción de los partidos periféricos -Bildu, BNG, CUP- al derrotismo con mayúsculas de Albert Rivera y Ciudadanos. Incluso la incomodidad de Pedro Sánchez en Ferraz, ante los gritos de su militancia para que haya coalición con UP, o la notable sorpresa de ¡Teruel Existe!. Todo esto ha sido palpable en las comparecencias de las diferentes cabezas visibles en la noche de este 10 de noviembre.

