Tras el revuelo informativo de la derogación de la reforma laboral, el secretario general del PSOE denuncia la pasividad de la oposición ante la prórroga del estado de alarma.

Rafael Simancas en el Congreso de los Diputados. /EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

"El fin no justifica cualquier medio" pero "el fin de salvar vidas justifica el medio de derogar la reforma laboral". El secretario general del PSOE, Rafael Simancas, aclaró dudas sobre el acuerdo para derogar la reforma laboral en Telecinco.

"¿Por qué hace 15 días no hicimos un acuerdo con Bildu? Porque los 88 votos del PP tenían responsabilidad", se justificaba. La falta de apoyos para la prórroga del estado de alarma en un Congreso dividido sirve al Gobierno para justificar una decisión que ya se había acordado.

Rafael Simancas: "El contador, y ustedes lo decían, estaba muy ajustado. Ejercimos nuestra responsabilidad"

"Sin vida ni salud no hay empleos, dividendos ni beneficios", defendía Simancas. Para que ello saliese adelante, cinco abstenciones del grupo abertzale. La oposición, como era de esperar, votaba en contra y el secretario general se quejaba de que la patronal no les hubiese "dado un toque de atención a PP y Vox".

La CEOE suspendía el diálogo social con el Ejecutivo tras escuchar del propio Simancas que el acuerdo quizás fue "inoportuno", según Europa Press. Pero "volverá a la mesa", asegura, ya que "no hay alternativa al diálogo social", aunque la CEOE calificaba el acuerdo como "una irresponsabilidad mayúscula".

"El gobierno cuando pueda va a recuperar la agenda social y vamos a entrar a recuperar derechos laborales con el dialogo social con sindicato y patronales", concluía con seguridad. 

