El reinado de Felipe VI, a examen

La televisión vasca emite este domingo a las 22:10 el reportaje 'Felipe VI, el último rey de España', que contará con el análisis de la directora de 'Público', Ana Pardo de Vera, y de otras fuentes notables como Javier Ayuso, ex jefe de la Casa Real.

El rey Felipe VI, durante su intervención este miércoles en Aranjuez (Madrid). EFE/Chema Moya

El reinado de Felipe VI será analizado este domingo en el programa 360º de la ETB. ¿Quién sustenta el su reinado? ¿Cuáles son sus apoyos para mantenerse en el trono? ¿Es el nuevo Borbón un rey de derechas? Estas son algunas de las preguntas que tratará de resolver la televisión vasca a las 22:10 del domingo.

El programa, titulado Felipe VI, el último rey de España, será dirigido y presentado por Eider Hurtado, que entrevistará a Javier Ayuso, ex jefe de la Casa Real, quien revelará a la audiencia cómo es el monarca en la intimidad y quiénes están detrás de sus acciones más destacadas.

Además, contará con las intervenciones de la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, y el director de La Razón, Francisco Marhuenda, que analizarán el perfil político de Felipe VI. El reportaje de la televisión vasca también dará voz a políticos como Gabriel Rufián (ERC), Aitor Esteban (PNV) y Oskar Matute (EH Bildu).

Por otro lado, los periodistas especializados en Casa Real, Jaime Peñafiel y Paloma Barrientos, indagarán en las relaciones personales y los desencuentros ocultos de Zarzuela. "El caso Nóos o la figura de la Reina Letizia figuran entre las debilidades que acechan a la monarquía y nos llevan a preguntarnos si será Felipe VI el último Rey de España", informan desde ETB.

