madrid
El PSOE se baja de la proposición de ley registrada junto con Unidas Podemos para, entre otras medidas, modificar la mayoría necesaria para renovar el Consejo General del Poder Judicial y bajarla de los tres quintos actuales a una mayoría absoluta. Así lo ha anunciado este martes la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la celebración del Consejo de Ministros.
Preguntada sobre si los socialistas siguen siendo partidarios de reformar la mayoría (después de que desbloquearan la tramitación de una de las patas de la iniciativa, la relativa a limitar las funciones del Poder Judicial cuando ha finalizado su mandato), la vicepresidenta se ha mostrado contundente y ha afirmado que "no está en el ánimo" de su grupo parlamentario acometer esta reforma.
"No vamos a tramitar nada que esté afectando a la mayoría necesaria para la renovación del CGPJ. No esta en el ánimo del grupo mayoritario de la Cámara, el Grupo Socialista", ha dicho Calvo.
((Habrá ampliación))
