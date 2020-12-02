Estás leyendo: PSOE y Unidas Podemos registran una reforma para limitar las atribuciones del Poder Judicial cuando está en funciones

Público
Público

La renovación del Poder Judicial PSOE y Unidas Podemos registran una reforma para limitar las atribuciones del Poder Judicial cuando está en funciones

Se trata de una proposición de ley que avanza una de las partes contenidas en la reforma registrada en octubre para que se debata en Pleno antes de que acabe el año. En concreto, la reforma propone que el órgano no pueda realizar nombramientos clave cuando se encuentre en funciones.

Los portavoces de PSOE y Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra y Pablo Echenique.
Los portavoces de PSOE y Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra y Pablo Echenique. EFE

madrid

alexis romero / manuel sánchez

El PSOE y Unidas Podemos han registrado este miércoles una proposición de ley en el Congreso que busca acelerar una de las medidas contenidas en la reforma del Poder Judicial registrada en octubre. En concreto, ambas formaciones buscan que el Pleno de la Cámara Baja debata antes de final de año una propuesta para limitar las atribuciones y competencias del Consejo General del Poder Judicial cuando su mandato esté caducado y se encuentre en funciones.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público