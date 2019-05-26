Público
Resultados Aragón Ni la izquierda ni la derecha suman en Aragón

Los socialistas superan el 30% de los votos mientras Podemos-Equo pierde la mitad de sus diputados y se perfila un acuerdo entre el PSOE, Ciudadanos y el Par.

Lambán mejora notablemente los resultados de su partido, aunque se alejan las posibilidades de reeditar la alianza progresista. | PSOE

Ni la izquierda ni el centro-derecha suman en Aragón mayorías suficientes para formar un gobierno con una cuarta parte de las papeletas contabilizadas, lo que abre la puerta al acuerdo de centro amplio entre PSOE, C’s y Par.

El PSOE aparece como claro vencedor con 25 diputados y un tercio de los votos que le hacen ganar siete escaños frente a los 18 de hace cuatro años.

Sin embargo, el desplome de Podemos-Equo, que caería de catorce a cuatro diputados, imposibiltaría la reedición del acuerdo progresista que llevó a la investidura a Javier Lambán en 2015. No obstante, el grueso del voto escrutado procede del ámbito rural y los morados tienen sus principales graneros en el urbano.

Tampoco ninguna de las dos opciones de centro-derecha suma una mayoría suficiente. El PP resiste con 17 diputados (perdería cuatro) y Ciudadanos duplica su representación al pasar de cinco a diez. Sin embargo, por las peculiaridades de la política aragonesa, solo podrían llegar a 31, a tres de la absoluta, con Vox (4) o con el Par (4), dos formaciones que, pese a ubicarse en un ámbito ideológico similar son agua y aceite en materias como los servicios públicos o el autonimismo.

En ese escenario, cobra fuerza la opción del pacto de centro amplio de los socialistas con Ciudadanos, que sumaría 27 escaños a los que pueden incorporarse los cuatro del Par. Los naranjas quedarían, de confirmarse estos resultados al final del escrutinio, como la fuerza central de la política aragonesa.

(Habrá ampliación)

