Resultados Castilla-La Mancha Page avanza y conseguirá la mayoría absoluta en Castilla-La Mancha

Con el 13% de los votos escrutados, el PSOE ganaría por mayoría absoluta con 19 escaños de los 17 necesarios para lograr la mayoría.

l presidente de la Junta Castilla-La Mancha y candidato a la reelección, Emiliano García-Page, vota en el colegio público Ciudad de Nara en Toledo.- EFE

Con el 32% de los votos escrutados, el PSOE ganaría por mayoría absoluta en Castilla-La Mancha con 19 escaños de los 17 necesarios para lograr la mayoría. De esta manera el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha y candidato del PSOE a la reelección, Emiliano García-Page revalidaría su puesto, mientras que el PP se queda con diez de los 33 escaños.

Con un 32% de los votos escrutados, el PSOE es también el partido más votado en las elecciones municipales en Toledo, y obtiene 11 de los 25 ediles.

Según los datos oficiales, Ciudadanos irrumpe en las Cortes regionales con tres escaños y Vox también logra representación por primera vez, con un diputado. Sin embargo, Unidas Podemos no lograría ningún diputado.

En 2015, el PP obtuvo 16 diputados, PSOE, 15 y Podemos, dos, si bien tras un acuerdo de investidura, el PSOE regional se puso al frente del Ejecutivo castellanomanchego. 

