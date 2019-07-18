Público
Rioja PSOE y Podemos rompen las negociaciones  para investir a Concha Andreu en La Rioja

La delegación socialista abandona el encuentro entre ambas formaciones antes de la segunda votación parlamentaria. "Podemos sigue sentado esperando a que recapaciten [...] porque el voto será no", advierte el partido de Raquel Romero.

La candidata socialista, Concha Andreu (centro), y la diputada de Podemos, Raquel Romero (en primer plano). / EFE

Los miembros de la delegación del PSOE de La Rioja en la mesa de negociación en la que, desde ayer tarde se está hablando con Podemos para un acuerdo sobre la formación del Gobierno en la comunidad, se han levantado y han abandonado el encuentro.

De este modo, y después de que la negociación empezara sobre las 10 de la mañana, se ha roto por el momento la posibilidad de acuerdo para la investidura de la socialista Concha Andreu como presidenta de La Rioja, cuando queda apenas hora y media para que se celebre la segunda votación en el Parlamento regional.

Según un mensaje de Whatsapp enviado por Podemos, "las negociaciones se han roto, el PSOE se ha levantado de la mesa y Podemos sigue sentado esperando a que recapaciten". "Porque el voto será NO", indica en su mensaje la formación morada, que cuenta con una única diputada, Raquel Romero.

