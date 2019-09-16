Público
Rivera ofrece in extremis a Sánchez su abstención de la mano del PP con tres condiciones

Desde Cs condicionan la abstención de a tres exigencias: que el PSOE rompa el pacto en Navarra con PNV, que aplique un 155 en Catalunya si hay condena trás la sentencia del procés y que Sánchez revierta sus políticas económicas.

El líder de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera, durante la rueda de prensa que ha celebrado este jueves en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha planteado tras el Comité Permanente de su partido una "solución de Estado" de la mano del PP para desbloquear la situación de bloqueo político que nos puede llevar a una repetición electoral el 10 de noviembre.

Rivera ha anunciado que ha llamado a Pablo Casado y que ambos de verán esta tarde para discutir los pormenores. Eso sí, desde Cs condicionan la abstención de a tres exigencias: que rompa el pacto en Navarra con PNV, que aplique un 155 si hay condena trás la sentencia del procés y revertir sus políticas económicas.

(Habrá ampliación)

