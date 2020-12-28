sevillaActualizado:
El director general de la Radio Televisión de Andalucía (RTVA), Juande Mellado, ha decidido la destitución de Álvaro Zancajo como director de Contenidos de Informativos y Transición Digital de Canal Sur y será sustituido en el cargo por Carmen Torres, actual directora de la cadena en Madrid.
Fuentes de la dirección de la RTVA han informado este lunes a Europa Press de los cambios que se han decidido en puestos de la cadena autonómica y que, según han querido dejar claro, no están motivados por la huelga de trabajadores de la pasada semana, sino que estaban decididos desde hace tiempo.
Aparte del relevo en la Dirección de Informativos, también ha sido destituida Carmen Estero como directora Corporativa de la RTVA y será sustituida por Raquel Sánchez, una profesional del ámbito privado.
También se produce nuevo nombramiento al frente de la Dirección de Organización de RRHH y SSGG ya que su actual responsable se jubila y lo sustituirá Enrique Díaz. La mismas fuentes han informado a Europa Press de que Juande Mellado dará cuenta de estos cambios en la reunión del consejo de administración de la RTVA que se celebrará este miércoles 30.
