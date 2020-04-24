Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez desde Bruselas

Público
Público

En directo Rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez desde Bruselas

Sánchez llega a la reunión del Consejo Europeo
Pedro Sánchez durante su llegada a la reunión del Consejo Europeo

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público