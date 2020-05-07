Estás leyendo: Salvador Illa actualiza la información sobre la estrategia de vacunación

Público
Público

En directo Salvador Illa actualiza la información sobre la estrategia de vacunación

El ministro da cuenta de la situación de la pandemia en España y las propuestas del Gobierno para las medidas de cara a Navidad y Año Nuevo, además del plan estratégico para poner en marcha un calendario de vacunación.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparece ante la Comisión de Sanidad.
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante la reunión de la Comisión de Sanidad y Consumo. — ARCHIVO

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

Siga la comparecencia en directo desde Público TV:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público