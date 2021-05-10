Estás leyendo: Sánchez: "Estamos tan solo a 100 días de lograr el 70% de la población española vacunada"

El presidente del Gobierno, en su visita a Grecia, ha afirmado que "ahora mismo un tercio de la población adulta española cuenta ya con al menos una dosis administrada". 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su homólogo en Grecia Kyriakos Mitsotakis, en Atenas.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su homólogo en Grecia Kyriakos Mitsotakis, en Atenas. ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una declaración conjunta con su homólogo en Grecia, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, en Atenas ha afirmado que "ahora mismo un tercio de la población adulta española cuenta ya con al menos una dosis administrada". Además, ha añadido que "estamos tan solo a 100 días de lograr la inmunidad de grupo, de lograr el 70% de la población española vacunada y, por tanto, inmunizada".

