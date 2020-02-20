Estás leyendo: Sánchez acepta la propuesta de Torra de celebrar la primera mesa de diálogo el próximo 26 de febrero

Sánchez acepta la propuesta de Torra de celebrar la primera mesa de diálogo el próximo 26 de febrero

El presidente de la Generalitat, tras negar la propuesta de reunión para el próximo lunes de Sánchez, ha enviado una carta al presidente del Gobierno proponiéndole cinco fechas alternativas. Sánchez ha aceptado una de ellas. 

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

EFE

Pedro Sánchez ha aceptado reunirse con el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, el próximo 26 de febrero, tras recibir una carta, en la que le informa de que, por motivos de agenda, Torra no podía reunirse con él el próximo lunes, día 24, tal y como propuso este miércoles Moncloa.

Torra ha remitido esta misiva a Sánchez después de que Presidencia del Gobierno propusiera la fecha del 24 de febrero para constituir la mesa de diálogo entre gobiernos, una decisión que fue criticada por la Generalitat, que recriminó al presidente del Gobierno que planteara "unilateralmente" una fecha sin antes haberla "acordado" con el presidente catalán.

En su carta, Torra lamenta que este diálogo "no comience con buen pie" y reitera que "hacer propuestas de fecha de reunión a través de los medios de comunicación sin haberlas pactado antes en la agenda de las dos partes no es la manera de mostrar que se quiere un diálogo honesto y fructífero".

