Crisis sanitaria Sánchez anuncia la paralización de todas las actividades no esenciales diez días

Tendrán un permiso retribuido, según ha anunciado Sánchez.

MADRID, 25/03/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante el pleno del Congreso que se celebra hoy miércoles en Madrid. Además de la convalidación de los decretos económicos para paliar las consecuencias sociales de la pandemia del coronavir
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. EFE/Mariscal POOL

MADRID

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este sábado que el Gobierno prohibirá todas las actividades no esenciales durante diez días (del 30 de marzo al 9 de abril) para que la movilidad ciudadana se reduzca al máximo.

Sánchez explicó que estos diez días serán considerados como un permiso retribuido recuperable, del que ha informado previamente a sindicatos y empresarios.

Sánchez no concretó qué actividades esenciales decretará el Gobierno, pero se concretarán este domingo donde se celebrará un Congreso Extraordinario para delimitar estas nuevas medidas.

El motivo de esta medida, según explicó el presidente, es rebajar al máximo la movilidad como está ocurriendo actualmente los fines de semana, y el objetivo que pretende es descongestionar a los hospitales de la avalancha de pacientes que se espera los próximos días.

(Habrá ampliación)

