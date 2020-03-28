MADRIDActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este sábado que el Gobierno prohibirá todas las actividades no esenciales durante diez días (del 30 de marzo al 9 de abril) para que la movilidad ciudadana se reduzca al máximo.
Sánchez explicó que estos diez días serán considerados como un permiso retribuido recuperable, del que ha informado previamente a sindicatos y empresarios.
Sánchez no concretó qué actividades esenciales decretará el Gobierno, pero se concretarán este domingo donde se celebrará un Congreso Extraordinario para delimitar estas nuevas medidas.
El motivo de esta medida, según explicó el presidente, es rebajar al máximo la movilidad como está ocurriendo actualmente los fines de semana, y el objetivo que pretende es descongestionar a los hospitales de la avalancha de pacientes que se espera los próximos días.
(Habrá ampliación)
