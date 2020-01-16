El PSOE y Unidas Podemos mantienen los resultados que obtuvieron en las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. Así lo recoge el último barómetro publicado este jueves por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, que le da una estimación de voto a los de Pedro Sánchez del 28,3% y a Unidas Podemos del 12,8%.
En el caso de los socialistas, el pronóstico del CIS le da tres décimas más a la formación respecto a lo que obtuvo en noviembre, un 28%. Unidas Podemos sacaría exactamente el mismo resultado.
((Habrá ampliación))
