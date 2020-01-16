Público
Barómetro del CIS Sánchez e Iglesias consolidan su mayoría tras el anuncio del Gobierno de coalición, según el CIS

Según el barómetro de noviembre y diciembre del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, el PSOE ganaría tres décimas (28,3%) respecto a noviembre y Unidas Podemos sacaría los mismos resultados, un 12,8%.

El líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (d), felicita a Pedro Sánchez, quien logró este martes la confianza del Congreso para un nuevo mandato como presidente del Gobierno, al lograr una estrecha mayoría de 167 votos a favor, 165 en contra y 18 absten

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso / EFE

El PSOE y Unidas Podemos mantienen los resultados que obtuvieron en las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. Así lo recoge el último barómetro publicado este jueves por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, que le da una estimación de voto a los de Pedro Sánchez del 28,3% y a Unidas Podemos del 12,8%.

En el caso de los socialistas, el pronóstico del CIS le da tres décimas más a la formación respecto a lo que obtuvo en noviembre, un 28%. Unidas Podemos sacaría exactamente el mismo resultado.

((Habrá ampliación))

