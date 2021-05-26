El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha vuelto a reivindicar los valores recogidos en el espíritu de la Constitución para referirse a los indultos de los condenados por el procés catalán. "Hay un tiempo para el castigo y un tiempo para la concordia", ha señalado en la sesión de control al Gobierno de este miércoles en el Congreso.

Ante las acusaciones del líder del PP, Pablo Casado, quien ha sostenido que el presidente del Ejecutivo "prefiere poner en riesgo la España constitucional a cambio de seguir en el poder", Sánchez ha respondido hasta en dos ocasiones que "el Gobierno tomará su decisión con conciencia", y esta sería la "misma" aunque contaran con "300 escaños". "El Gobierno tomará una decisión a favor de la convivencia de todos los españoles con independencia del número de escaños", ha añadido.

Casado ha afeado a Sánchez que "cumplir la ley no es venganza, defender la unidad nacional no es revancha y dar un golpe a la legalidad no es un valor constitucional". Asimismo, una vez más, ha culpado al Gobierno de "llegar demasiado lejos", asegurando que esta posible decisión favorable a la medida de gracia supondría el "fin" de Sánchez y el "epitafio" del PSOE.

Si bien, previamente el presidente del Gobierno había recordado a Casado que "a quien le hicieron un 1-O y le plantearon una declaración unilateral de independencia no fue a este Gobierno progresista, sino a un Gobierno del PP". También, ha sacado a la palestra unas declaraciones en las que el líder conservador se desmarcaba de la gestión del Gobierno de Rajoy durante el día del referéndum de 2017.