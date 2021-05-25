Estás leyendo: Sánchez: "La decisión sobre los indultos tendrá presente los valores constitucionales, de concordia y entendimiento"

Público
Público

Sánchez: "La decisión sobre los indultos tendrá presente los valores constitucionales, de concordia y entendimiento"

El presidente del Gobierno pide una mesa de diálogo también entre los partidos catalanes.

El presidente español, Pedro Sánchez (i) conversa con el primer ministro italiano, Mario Draghi (d) durante la segunda jornada del Consejo Europeo extraordinario que se celebra de forma presencial en Bruselas. EFE/Pool Consejo Europeo / Zucchi Enzo
El presidente español, Pedro Sánchez (i) conversa con el primer ministro italiano, Mario Draghi (d) durante la segunda jornada del Consejo Europeo extraordinario que se celebra de forma presencial en Bruselas. Zucchi Enzo/Pool Consejo Europeo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aseguró este martes desde Bruselas que la decisión que tome sobre los indultos, "va a tener muy presente los valores constitucionales, de concordia, de entendimiento y de superación de la crisis".

Sánchez, en una rueda de prensa tras la cumbre de la UE, indicó que todavía hay que esperar a los informes del Tribunal Supremo, pero aseguró que la decisión posterior de su Gobierno no estará basada, "ni en la venganza, ni en la revancha", dijo.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, además, animó a crear una mesa de partidos en Catalunya, más allá de la mesa de diálogo que hay establecida con el Gobierno central, y defendió que los catalanes hablen entre catalanes.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público