Sánchez: "La decisión sobre los indultos tendrá presente los valores constitucionales, de concordia y entendimiento"

madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aseguró este martes desde Bruselas que la decisión que tome sobre los indultos, "va a tener muy presente los valores constitucionales, de concordia, de entendimiento y de superación de la crisis".
Sánchez, en una rueda de prensa tras la cumbre de la UE, indicó que todavía hay que esperar a los informes del Tribunal Supremo, pero aseguró que la decisión posterior de su Gobierno no estará basada, "ni en la venganza, ni en la revancha", dijo.
El jefe del Ejecutivo, además, animó a crear una mesa de partidos en Catalunya, más allá de la mesa de diálogo que hay establecida con el Gobierno central, y defendió que los catalanes hablen entre catalanes.
