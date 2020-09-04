Estás leyendo: Sánchez pide a las comunidades que no cierren ningún colegio sin consensuarlo con Sanidad y las regiones limítrofes

Sánchez pide a las comunidades que no cierren ningún colegio sin consensuarlo con Sanidad y las regiones limítrofes

El presidente del Gobierno ha advertido del riesgo de extensión de los contagios de unas comunidades a otras por el cierre de los centros escolares. Este viernes se celebra la conferencia de presidentes para ultimar los detalles del inicio del curso.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la reunión con la Conferencia de Presidentes Autonómicos. EFE/Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig

beatriz asuar

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha pedido a las comunidades autónomas que no cierren ningún colegio sin consensuarlo con el Ministerio de Sanidad y las regiones limítrofes. Esta ha sido la primera demanda de su intervención durante la Conferencia de Presidentes que se celebra este viernes para ultimar los detalles sobre el inicio de curso escolar.

Sánchez ha pedido a los presidentes autonómicos que consensúen este cierre por el riesgo de extensión de los contagios de una comunidad a otra si se decreta el cierre de los centros. "Más que aplacar el contagio, pueden extenderlo", ha indicado el presidente durante la cumbre.

El cierre unilateral de los centros fue una de las principales críticas de Castilla y León y Castilla-La Mancha a Madrid al principio de la pandemia. Ambas comunidades reprocharon al Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso el anuncio del cierre de los colegios sin previo aviso por los movimientos que se produjeron desde la Comunidad de Madrid, donde la incidencia del coronavirus era ya muy alta, a las comunidades limítrofes. Esta crítica se realizó también en la reunión del pasado miércoles entre las tres comunidades y Sanidad.

Sánchez ha señalado también que el Gobierno adquirirá en los próximos dos años material sanitario por un importe de 3.700 millones de euros. Y ha indicado que doce comunidades han pedido ayuda al ejército para las labores de rastreo. De hecho, el total de efectivos destinados a este refuerzo ascenderá a 2.650 trabajadores. 

Al presidente le acompañan en la reunión, celebrada de forma telemática, la ministra portavoz y de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero; la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias; y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

