Sánchez propone a Cruz y Batet, los dos del PSC, para presidir Senado y Congreso

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha apostado por dos catalanes para presidir las Cortes españolas, y este viernes en la Ejecutiva Federal de su partido propondrá el nombre de la ministra de Administraciones Públicas, Meritxell Batet, como presidenta del Congreso para la próxima legislatura.; y el del senador Manuel Cruz, para la Cámara Alta..
Sánchez, de nuevo, vuelve a confiar en Batet para un puesto de la máxima importancia en esta legislatura, que le obligará a dejar la cartera de Administraciones Públicas, lo que provocará la primera minicrisis de Gobierno en este etapa. Lo más probable es que sus funciones sean asumidas en otro Ministerio actual de forma provisional, y no haya nuevos nombramientos hasta que haya nuevo Gobierno.
Batet estuvo desde el primer momento en la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE cuando Pedro Sánchez llegó a la Secretaría General del partido, Fue, además, la "número dos" en la lista que encabezó en 2015 el actual presidente del Gobierno. Ya en 2016 y en estas últimas elecciones, encabezó la lista del PSC por Barcelona.
Manuel Cruz fue el senador del PSC más votado por Barcelona en las últimas elecciones del 28 de abril, es catedrático de Filosofía Contemporánea y fue diputado y portavoz del PSOE en Universidades la pasada legislatura.
Fuentes de la dirección federal no quieren hablar de que esta propuesta sea un nombramiento provisional, pero aseguran que no renuncian a que el primer secretario del PSC; Miquel Iceta, sea senador si, finalmente, el Tribunal Constitucional le da razón en el recurso que ha presentado el PSC.
