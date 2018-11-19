Sánchez rebaja las hipótesis electorales de Ábalos: "Ha dicho esa fecha, como podría decir cualquier otra" 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, no dio ninguna pista sobre un hipotético adelanto de las elecciones generales, rebajando sustancialmente las especulaciones de su ministro de Fomento, Jose Luis Ábalos, cuando apuntó este lunes que no descartaba la coincidencia de los comicios estatales con los autonómicos, municipales y europeos fijados para el 26 de mayo de 2019.
Durante una conferencia de prensa celebrada en Rabal, tras reunirse con el jefe de Gobierno del Reino de Marruecos, Saadeddine Al Othmaniindicó, el presidente del ejecutivo indicó que lo dicho por Ábalos era de "puro sentido común, y podría haber dicho esa fecha, como cualquier otra", dijo.
En este aspecto, el presidente del Gobierno recordó que el propio Ábalos había dicho que esta competencia era exclusiva del presidente del Gobierno y, en este sentido, añadió: "Y no puede estar mas de acuerdo con él".
Sánchez se limitó a añadir que si finalmente hubiera un adelanto, "cuando vayan a ser, que lógicamente serán porque estamos en una democracia, se conocerá", reiterando que es una decisión que le corresponde a él en exclusiva.
En cuanto al objeto concreto de la visita , Sánchez la calificó de "muy satisfactoria" en la que ambos países se ha comprometido a profundizar en sus relaciones en materia de seguridad, en materia de cooperación con la inmigración, en materia empresarial y cultural.
El presidente del Gobierno respaldo las políticas de Marruecos para afrontar el problema de las imigración de forma integral porque, según dijo, "no es sólo una cuestión de seguridad", y pidió reforzar la coopearación al desarrollo con los países de origen, así como la luchas contras las mafias que trafican con seres humanos.
Sánchez anunció también que se ampliará el número de becas para estudiantes marroquíes en España, una decisión que fue aplaudida por el jefe de Gobierno de Marruecos, así como otras iniciativas para fomentar el conocimiento en España de la cultura del país africano.
