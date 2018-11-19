El ministro de Fomento y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, volvió este lunes a abrir todo tipo de especulaciones sobre un posible adelanto de las elecciones generales, dejando todas las posibilidades abiertas y sin aseguran absolutamente nada.
Asi, en un desayuno informativo organizado por Europa Press, al ser preguntado por la posibilidad de que hubiera unas "macroelecciones" el próximo 26 de mayo, haciendo coincidir las elecciones generales con las autonómicas, municipales y europeas que están previstas, el dirigente socialista afirmó que el Gobierno sigue centrando en que continuar gobernando, "por lo que no hay que aventurar nada".
Al ser preguntando si entonces se descartaba esta posibilidad totalmente, Ábalos precisó que "tampoco hay que descartar nada", pero dejó muy claro que esta potestad le corresponde exclusivamente al presiente del Gobierno.
(Seguirá ampliación)
