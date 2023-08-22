Newsletters

Sánchez traslada al rey su voluntad de presentarse a la investidura para formar Gobierno

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE destaca que no hay otra alternativa posible a un Ejecutivo progresista liderado por los socialistas. 

El rey Felipe VI (i) recibe al presidente del Gobierno en funciones y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (d),. Chema Moya / EFE/POOL

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha trasladado al rey Felipe VI su voluntad de presentarse a la investidura para formar de nuevo un Gobierno progresista. Así lo ha anunciado el propio Sánchez en una comparecencia ante los medios realizada en el Palacio de la Moncloa. 

(Habrá ampliación)

