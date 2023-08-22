Sánchez traslada al rey su voluntad de presentarse a la investidura para formar Gobierno

madrid
Actualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha trasladado al rey Felipe VI su voluntad de presentarse a la investidura para formar de nuevo un Gobierno progresista. Así lo ha anunciado el propio Sánchez en una comparecencia ante los medios realizada en el Palacio de la Moncloa.
(Habrá ampliación)
