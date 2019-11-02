Público
Elecciones 10-N Sánchez vincula al PP "la falsa campaña" que llama a no votar y advierte de sus posibles consecuencias penales

El candidato socialista afirma que su partido lo denunciará ante la Junta Electoral Central y dará curso también a la Fiscalía.

02/11/2019.- El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante el mitin de campaña con motivo de las próximas elecciones del 10N, esta mañana en un pabellón polideportivo de Mislata.- EFE/Biel Aliño

El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante el mitin de campaña con motivo de las próximas elecciones del 10-N, esta mañana en un pabellón polideportivo de Mislata. EFE/Biel Aliño

El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, consideró "gravísima" la "falsa campaña" que llama a no votar a los votantes progresistas y que se ha difundido por las redes sociales, y afirmó que el PSOE presentará un denuncia a la Junta Electoral Central y, además, "dará curso" a la Fiscalía.

Sánchez, en una entrevista en La Sexta, llego a asegurar que "el PP está detrás de esta campaña" y advirtió de que estos hechos "pueden tener consecuencias penales".

Hasta ahora, Sánchez había insinuado que era desde el Partido Popular de donde había nacido este campaña encaminada a desmovilizar el voto de izquierdas, pero ahora aseguró que es el partido de Pablo Casado quien ha promovido, "está campaña de desinformación y desintoxicación", dijo.

Para el candidato socialista, el PP vuelve a jugar sucio en una campaña electoral, "y si antes se financiaban en "b", ahora hacen campañas en "b"", por lo que pidió una respuesta del electorado socialista contundente acudiendo a las urnas.

El líder socialista volvió a recuperar el mensaje de la necesidad de parar un Gobierno de las tres derechas, y avisó de que, además del retroceso en políticas sociales, "un Gobierno de Casado, Rivera y Abascal sería una fábrica de hacer independentistas"; dijo en referencia a Catalunya.

Sánchez dice que no hay que caer en las provocaciones del independentismo

En contraposición, Sánchez defendió la postura de su Gobierno de "firmeza y templanza" y añadió: "Debemos ser conscientes de que tenemos que responder de manera proporcional a los envites que vengan del independentismo, no caer en sus provocaciones; tampoco en sobreactuaciones".

Sánchez vaticinóque la crisis de Catalunya va a ser larga, pero aseguró que se resolverá, "porque el independentismo ha cometido un grave error como es subestimar la fuerza de la democracia española"; dijo.

