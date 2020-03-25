Estás leyendo: La sanidad se colocó como tercera preocupación para los españoles antes del estado de alarma, según el CIS

Público
Público

La sanidad se colocó como tercera preocupación para los españoles antes del estado de alarma, según el CIS

En el sondeo, cuyo trabajo de campo se realizó entre el 1 y el 13 de marzo, las referencias a la sanidad aparecen en el 19,8%, subiendo casi 4,5 puntos respecto al mes anterior.

Personal sanitario prepara el material en uno de los pabellones. EFE/Comunidad De Madrid
Personal sanitario prepara el material en uno de los pabellones. EFE/Comunidad De Madrid

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

La sanidad se colocó como tercera preocupación nacional a principios de marzo, justo antes de que el Gobierno declarara el estado de alarma para hacer frente a la pandemia del coronavirus, según se desprende del barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociologicas (CIS), hecho público este miércoles.

En el sondeo, cuyo trabajo de campo se realizó entre el 1 y el 13 de marzo, las menciones al Covid-19 como un problema sólo figuran en el 3,5% de los cuestionarios, pero las referencias a la sanidad aparecen en el 19,8%, subiendo casi 4,5 puntos respecto al mes anterior.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú