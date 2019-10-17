Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sentencia Barcelona Ultraderechistas agreden brutalmente a un joven en el centro de Barcelona

Los agresores, uno de los cuales llevaba una bandera de España, se han dirigido corriendo al chico, que estaba solo, y le han empezado a dar puñetazos, patadas y golpear con palos mientras estaba en el suelo.

Publicidad
Media: 2.67
Votos: 6
Un momento de la agresión.

Un momento de la agresión.

Una decena de ultraderechistas han agredido este jueves con puñetazos y palos por la noche a un joven en el Eixample de Barcelona, en el cruce entre las calles Balmes y Rosselló.

Los agresores, uno de los cuales llevaba una bandera de España, se han dirigido corriendo al chico, que estaba solo, y le han empezado a dar puñetazos, patadas y golpear con palos mientras estaba en el suelo. Posteriormente, el joven se ha levantado con ayuda.

Grupos de manifestantes independentistas y de extrema derecha se han enfrentado esta noche en el Eixample de Barcelona, en especial en Rambla de Catalunya, donde se han lanzado botellas y otros objetos y se han propinado golpes. El choque entre ellos se ha producido tras concluir las concentraciones que ambos grupos han protagonizado en la plaza Artós, en el distrito Sarriá, sin que allí se hayan llegado a cruzar ante la fuerte presencia policial de los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad