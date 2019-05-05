El Supremo cree que Puigdemont puede presentarse a las europeas pero devuelve la decisión a los jueces de Madrid

El Tribunal Supremo ha ordenado a los juzgados de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de Madrid que sean ellos los que resuelvan de inmediato si el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont puede concurrir a las elecciones europeas, aunque les recuerda que en el afectado "no concurre causa de inelegibilidad".
Una decisión que el Supremo extiende a los exconsejeros Antoni Comín y Clara Ponsatí y en la que deja claro que la competencia para conocer sobre los recursos de estos tres políticos contra la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que les excluyó de la lista de JxCat corresponde a los tribunales de lo Contencioso-Administrativo.
Por unanimidad, el Supremo ha ordenado a los juzgados competentes de Madrid que resuelvan de inmediato esos recursos, "teniendo en cuenta que en los señores Puigdemont i Casamajó, Comíns y Oliveres, señora Ponsatí i Obiols, a juicio de esta Sala, no concurre causa de inelegibilidad".
El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ya había asegurado con antelación que recurriría al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea o al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos si el Tribunal Supremo (TS) no le permitía presentarse a las elecciones europeas.
