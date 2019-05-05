La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, ha abandonado este domingo un homenaje de la Generalitat a los deportados republicanos durante el nazismo en protesta porque el Gobierno catalán los usó para recordar a "los presos políticos" en prisión por la organización del referéndum del 1-O.
La ministra, que participa en los actos de recuerdo a la más de 8.000 víctimas españolas del nazismo, abandonó el acto cuando la directora general de Memoria Democrática de la Generalitat, Gemma Domènech, calificó de "presos políticos" a los miembros del Gobierno catalán en prisión preventiva.
Domènech hizo esta referencia al recordar que la placa de homenaje fue colocada hace dos años por el entonces consejero de Asuntos Exteriores de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Raül Romeva, uno de los exmiembros del Gobierno catalán en prisión preventiva acusados de distintos delitos en relación a la organización de la consulta en 2017.
La ministra depositó pocos minutos después un ramo de flores ante otra placa de recuerdo a los españoles que fallecieron en Mauthausen. "Esto es por todos los españoles", dijo Delgado, que regresó luego a la placa de la Generalitat para depositar un ramo de flores.
Por ello, aseguró: "cualquier actitud de exclusión contraviene lo que aquí se forjó, que fue la solidaridad entre demócrata". La titular de Justicia recordó además que el juicio que se celebra contra ex responsables de la Generalitat cuenta con todas las garantías y se realiza con total transparencia.
"Se está celebrando un juicio con todas las garantías porque tenemos un sistema democrático y un sistema judicial transparente, garantista, que representa los más altos estándares de justicia en el mundo", afirmó.
Delgado recalcó que quien quiera puede seguir el juicio en sus retransmisiones en directo, lo que es una señal de total transparencia y pidió respetar la independencia de la justicia, de la que más de la mitad de los españoles asegura no confiar.
"Si se ha conculcado una ley, se está juzgando y se determinará en una sentencia. No podemos entrar a interferir en la independencia de la Justicia ni en la autonomía del ministerio fiscal", declaró.
