OCB Cientos de personas reivindican en Mallorca la lengua y la cultura catalana 

La concentración, bajo el nombre de 'Diada per la llengua', se celebró en la Plaza de Mayor de Palma. Se hicieron alusiones a los políticos catalanes presos y se leyó una carta escrita por el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart. 

Más de 8.000 personas han participado en la Diada celebrada este sábado (Foto: Twitter OCB)

Cientos de personas se manifestaron este sábado en Palma para defender la lengua y la cultura catalana. La concentración tuvo lugar en la Plaza Mayor y fue convocada por la Obra Cultural Balear (OCB). En el acto, en el que participaron 8.000 personas según la organización y 1.000 según la Policía, se pidió la liberación de los políticos catalanes presos y el cese del "golpe de Estado" en Venezuela. 

Representantes de la sociedad civil leyeron un manifiesto en el que se exigió a los gobernantes "más compromiso con la normalización lingüística y un "impulso decidido a la cultura".  En la Diada per la llengua se hizo referencia también a la "defensa de la libertad de expresión y creación": "Nadie tiene que ser perseguido por expresar sus opiniones ni por sus creaciones artísticas", en referencia a Valtònyc, según recoge El Món

Del mismo modo, una voluntaria leyó una carta escrita por el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart. Por su parte, el presidente de la Obra Cultural Balear, Josep de Luis, reivindicó el catalán como "un elemento de cohesión social y una puerta de acogida y bienvenida".

