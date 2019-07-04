El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, afirmó al declarar como investigado ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) por presunta desobediencia a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) por no retirar los lazos amarillos de edificios públicos en periodo electoral: "Sí, desobedecí, porque yo me debo a un mandato superior de la ciudadanía de defensa de los derechos humanos".
Así se desprende del audio de la declaración de Torra el 15 de mayo, al que ha tenido acceso TV3, en el que también Torra explica que no dictó la orden de retirar los símbolos porque consideró: "era una orden manifiestamente ilegal dictada por un órgano que no era competente en absoluto, no era una autoridad competente superior a mí".
El TSJC ha procesado al presidente de la Generalitat por presunta desobediencia a la orden de la JEC de retirar estos símbolos de los edificios públicos durante la campaña electoral tras abrir un procedimiento a raíz de una querella de la Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya.
(Habrá ampliación).
