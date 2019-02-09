Público
Torra visita en Madrid a los presos del procés

El presidente catalán tiene previsto comparecer ante los medios de comunicación tras la segunda visita.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, hace declaraciones a los medios.EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, visitará este sábado a los presos soberanistas, el primer viaje que hace a las cárceles de la Comunidad de Madrid desde que fueron trasladados desde centros penitenciarios catalanes el viernes de la semana pasada.

En un comunicado, el Govern ha precisado que Torra ha estado a las 9 horas en Alcalá Meco para verse con Carme Forcadell y Dolors Bassa, y las 11 horas en Soto del Real para estar con Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart.

El presidente catalán tiene previsto comparecer ante los medios de comunicación a las 13 horas tras la segunda visita y desde el mismo exterior del centro penitenciario.

En una intervención desde el pleno del Parlament este miércoles, el presidente catalán ya anunció su intención de hacer estas visitas el fin de semana para darles "toda la fuerza" de cara al inminente juicio del 1-O en el Tribunal Supremo (TS).

También criticó que el trasladado se produjo en "condiciones miserables y de indecencia" y avisó de que la única respuesta que podrá dar Catalunya a unas eventuales sentencias condenatorias será desde la democracia y el derecho de autodeterminación, aunque no dio más detalles.

