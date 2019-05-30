Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

CIS La trampa del CIS sobre un posible Gobierno de coalición

En la cuestión 16a, que pregunta "¿qué coalición de Gobierno le gustaría a usted que se hiciera?", y que solo va dirigida al 45,2%, también se incluye una opción que no es una coalición. Coincidiendo así con la opción que defiende La Moncloa.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Pablo Iglesias y Pedro Sánchez en el Palacio de la Moncloa / Moncloa

Pablo Iglesias y Pedro Sánchez en el Palacio de la Moncloa. / Moncloa

Casi la mitad de los españoles, un 45,2%, prefiere un Gobierno de coalición entre varios partidos y, de ellos, un 34,1% apuesta por un Ejecutivo del PSOE y Unidas Podemos con el apoyo de partidos no independentistas, según refleja el Barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de mayo. Un 38,2% de los entrevistados por el CIS entiende que debería gobernar el PSOE en solitario por haber sido el partido más votado.

Sin embargo, los datos aportados por el CIS tienen trampa. En la pregunta 16 se consulta a los españoles qué habría que hacer tras los resultados de las elecciones del 28 de abril. En esta pregunta, el 38,2% prefiere un gobierno del PSOE en solitario por ser el partido más votado. Pero en la cuestión 16a, que pregunta "¿Qué coalición de Gobierno le gustaría a usted que se hiciera?", y que solo va dirigida al 45,2%, también se incluye una opción que no es una coalición. Coincidiendo así con la opción que defiende La Moncloa.

Con esta opción señalada, se obtiene un 7,9% del total del 45,2% que prefería una coalición. Se vuelve a ofrecer una respuesta sobre un gobierno en solitario a los españoles que ya han optado por un gobierno de coalición. Con estos datos, se puede deducir que un 3,5% del total de los encuestados se contradice.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad