Aunque todas las encuestas le dan una victoria holgada al candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Guillermo Fernández Vara, las Juventudes del PSOE de Extremadura han decidido echar leña a la campaña y este jueves lanzarán un vídeo en sus actos y en las redes sociales llamando a la movilización y denunciando a lo que llaman “los tres trileros” de la derecha.
En la cinta, se ve precisamente como un trilero coloca una mesa con tres cubiletes: azul, (PP) naranja (Ciudadanos) y verde (Vox). Y, como bolita, utiliza una chapa con la bandera de Catalunya, tema recurrente de estos partidos en la campaña.
Entonces, una voz en off relata que la derecha en estas elecciones no quiere hablar de la calidad de la sanidad, de educación, de tus derechos sociales, de igualdad o de empleo digno, “ni de Extremadura ni de la ruina social en la que el PP dejó a la región.”
En el video se advierte de que “los trileros de la derechas”, “quieren jugar con tu futuro y con tu voto”, por lo que pide el voto para los socialista con un mensaje final: “No te la juegues. El 26 de mayo es mucho lo que está en juego”..
