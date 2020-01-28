Estás leyendo: Aznar y Rajoy declararán como testigos en el juicio de la caja 'b' el próximo 24 de marzo

Aznar y Rajoy declararán como testigos en el juicio de la caja 'b' el próximo 24 de marzo

Será la primera vez que Aznar comparezca en la Audiencia Nacional para explicar qué sabe sobre la presunta contabilidad paralela de los 'populares'. 

28/01/2020.- Los exdirigentes del Partido Popular y expresidentes del Gobierno, José María Aznar (i) y Mariano Rajoy (d)./ Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE).

Madrid

El tribunal de la Audiencia Nacional que juzga el presunto pago de la reforma de la sede del PP con dinero de la caja 'b' ha convocado a los expresidentes del Gobierno José María Aznar y Mariano Rajoy el próximo 24 de marzo para que declaren como testigos en esta vista oral, a petición de algunas acusaciones populares. 

Será la primera vez que Aznar comparezca en la Audiencia Nacional para explicar qué sabe sobre la presunta contabilidad paralela de los 'populares'. Fue durante su comparecencia en la comisión del Congreso que investiga la presunta financiación ilegal del PP, cuando aseguró que "no existe ninguna caja b" en su partido y negó el cobro o la orden de pagos de sobresueldos "ilegales" a dirigentes de la organización que presidió entre 1990 y 2004. 

En el caso de Rajoy, volverá a ponerse delante del tribunal como testigo, pues ya lo hizo en el juicio por la primera época de la trama Gürtel (1999-2005), en el que firmó que "jamás" supo nada de la presunta caja 'b' del PP porque su responsabilidad en el partido eran "políticas", no contables.

