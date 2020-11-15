Estás leyendo: Condenan a nueve años de cárcel al hombre que violó a una joven estadounidense en Madrid

Los hechos ocurrieron en diciembre de 2018 en un descampado próximo a la estación de autobuses. La joven estudiante compartió a través de las redes sociales el horror que sufrió: "Estaba segura de que iba a matarme. Fingí estar muerta

El intercambiador de Aluche.
El hombre que golpeó y violó a una joven estadounidense en la estación de autobuses de Aluche en diciembre de 2018 ha sido condenado a nuevo años de cárcel. El acusado, que contaba con antecedentes, ha reconocido los hechos y deberá indemnizar a su víctima con más de 130.000 euros.

Según la sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso de la SER, los hechos acaecieron en las inmediaciones del intercambiador de Aluche. La joven de origen estadounidense Andrea Scignano había terminado en un bus nocturno equivocado después de salir con un amigo por el centro. El agresor se ofreció a ayudar a la joven a encontrar un hotel, pero en lugar de hacerlo la condujo a descampado próximo donde la golpeó y violó. 

Scignano relató poco después a través de Facebook el horror que sufrió: "Traté desesperadamente de llegar a mi teléfono pero él me dijo "tengo tu teléfono, no puedes llamar a nadie. Estaba segura de que iba a matarme. Al final cerré los ojos, fingí estar muerta".

El agresor ya había sido condenado con anterioridad a seis años de cárcel por un delito de lesiones. En esta ocasión, deberá cumplir una pena de nueve años de cárcel.

