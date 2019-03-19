Público
Juicio independencia "Tumulto, asalto, caras de rabia": el capítulo de "terror total" el 20-S que narra un guardia civil en el juicio al 'procés'

Un sargento de la Guardia Civil declara como testigo que en la protesta frente a la Consellería de Exteriores de la Generalitat vivieron un ambiente de “violencia”, “muy agresivo”. Afirma que temió que los concentrados “asaltaran” la sede, si bien también reconoce a las defensas que en ningún momento vio que hicieran ademán de asaltarla. Afirma que Carme Forcadell, entonces presidenta del Parlament, pasó con su coche oficial y saludó para “agitar a la masa”

Vista general del juicio en el Tribunal Supremo. (EFE)

"Un capítulo de terror total", según palabras que atribuye a uno de los detenidos, "violencia", amenazas de muerte y lanzamiento de botellas, así como personas que "pegaban la cara" a los cristales de los coches de la Guardia Civil: "Caras de mucha rabia", "de personas que denotaban violencia".

El sargento de la Guardia Civil que participó en las diligencias de entrada y registro de la sede de la Consellería de Exteriores de la Generalitat el 20 de septiembre de 2017, ha comparecido este martes como testigo ante el Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar el procés, para describir la protesta en respuesta al registro como una concentración muy "violenta", en un clima "muy agresivo". "Pensé que iban a asaltar, que iban a entrar dentro del departamento".

(Habrá ampliación)

