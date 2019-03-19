"Un capítulo de terror total", según palabras que atribuye a uno de los detenidos, "violencia", amenazas de muerte y lanzamiento de botellas, así como personas que "pegaban la cara" a los cristales de los coches de la Guardia Civil: "Caras de mucha rabia", "de personas que denotaban violencia".
El sargento de la Guardia Civil que participó en las diligencias de entrada y registro de la sede de la Consellería de Exteriores de la Generalitat el 20 de septiembre de 2017, ha comparecido este martes como testigo ante el Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar el procés, para describir la protesta en respuesta al registro como una concentración muy "violenta", en un clima "muy agresivo". "Pensé que iban a asaltar, que iban a entrar dentro del departamento".
