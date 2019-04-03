Público
Corrupción La UCO acusa también al cuñado de Barberá de los delitos de falsedad y contra la Hacienda Pública

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado que a José María Corbín, que fue detenido este martes junto a su socio Diego Elum, se le acusa además de los delitos de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales y tráfico de influencias.

José María Corbín, cuñado de Rita Barberá.

José María Corbín, cuñado de Rita Barberá. | Archivo

Los agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa de la Guardia Civil también acusan al abogado José María Corbín, cuñado de la exalcaldesa de València Rita Barberá, detenido por el supuesto cobro de comisiones a contratistas del Ayuntamiento, de los delitos de falsedad y contra la Hacienda Pública.

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado que a Corbín, que fue detenido este martes junto a su socio Diego Elum, se le acusa además de los delitos de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales y tráfico de influencias.

Tanto Corbín como Elum han sido trasladados a mediodía de este miércoles a la Comandancia Provincial de la Guardia Civil de València tras participar en los últimos registros previstos, hechos en residencias de ambos en Xàbia (Alicante), si bien lo previsible es que no sea hasta el jueves cuando pasen a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de València, que instruye la causa.

En el marco de esta operación policial, que la Guardia Civil ha denominado Azud, constan como investigadas la mujer de Corbín y hermana de Rita Barberá, Asunción Barberá, y sus tres hijas. La cifra total de investigados, que ha oscilado en las últimas horas y todavía cambiará, han advertido las mismas fuentes, se sitúa actualmente en doce personas

Por su parte, otras fuentes han indicado que no es posible cuantificar la cantidad monetaria de la que se pudo apropiar Corbín a través de las supuestas gestiones ilícitas, aunque "es importante". Este supuesto cobro de comisiones a contratistas del Ayuntamiento de Valencia (adjudicatarios de obra pública pero también de otros servicios) se enmarca exclusivamente en el periodo en el que Rita Barberá estuvo al frente del Consistorio, según los investigadores.

Entre las últimas actuaciones como abogado de Corbín está la defensa de la exsecretaria del grupo popular en el Ayuntamiento de Valencia Mari Carmen García-Fuster, procesada en el marco de una investigación por blanqueo de capitales y delito electoral.

