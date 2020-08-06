El que fuera ministro de Defensa con Zapatero, José Bono, ha criticado a Unidas Podemos tras la marcha de España del rey Juan Carlos I. El expresidente del Congreso de los Diputados ha señalado que al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, "se le ha aparecido la virgen en forma de Corinna tras el desastre electoral en Galicia y el País Vasco".

En una entrevista para La mañana de TVE ha sentenciado que Podemos "sería un partido pequeño si no estuvieran en el Gobierno".

"Lo que había sido un desastre electoral, se convierte en un debate en los que ellos han podido dar su opinión y abrirse un camino que les sirve para levantar cabeza desde el punto de vista electoral. Da para mucho esto del rey Juan Carlos I", ha sentenciado el expresidente del Congreso.

Sobre la salida del rey emérito

En relación con la noticia de la huida del rey emérito Juan Carlos I, Bono, no ha dudado en pronunciarse al respecto. Ha razonado que "debe quedar claro si Juan Carlos se ha ido para no molestar a la institución monárquica o para que no le molesten a él".

Por último, ha señalado que el afecto que tiene hacia Juan Carlos no le lleva a cerrar los ojos. "Algo habrá visto su hijo Felipe en la herencia de su padre para renunciar a ella".