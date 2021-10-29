Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos pide revocar la retirada del acta de diputado a Alberto Rodríguez

Consideran que la decisión vulnera la jurisprudencia del Constitucional por desproporcionada.

El exdiputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez
El exdiputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, recibido por simpatizantes a su llegada el sábado 23 de octubre de 2021 a la terminal del aeropuerto Tenerife Norte. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

Unidas Podemos ha registrado este viernes un escrito en la Mesa del Congreso para pedir la anulación de la retirada del acta de diputado a Alberto Rodríguez cuyo oficio fue emitido por la presidenta de la Cámara, Meritxell Batet.

En concreto, el partido argumenta que la decisión correspondía a la mesa y considera que la decisión vulnera la jurisprudencia del Constitucional por desproporcionada. Asimismo, señala que es errónea desde el punto de vista competencial. 

"Esta es la única solución conforme a la autonomía parlamentaria para analizar los efectos de la sentencia del Supremo de acuerdo con el procedimiento que establece el reglamento", afirman en el escrito .

Unidas Podemos defiende que la cuestión debe volver a la Mesa parlamentaria para que se tome una decisión previo dictamen de la Comisión del Estatuto del Diputado. 

Alberto Rodríguez fue condenado por atentado contra la autoridad a un mes y medio de prisión, que se conmutó por una multa que ya abonó. Fue condenado solo teniendo en cuenta la versión del agente, que incurrió en graves contradicciones durante el juicio

Desde el partido, creen que solo se le debería haber suspendido 45 días. "En el caso actual resulta perfectamente posible efectuar una interpretación de la legalidad que combine el respeto a la decisión de la Sala de lo Penal del TS de inhabilitación especial, con el derecho del diputado a la representación política", exponen. "No hace falta ser jurista para constatar la desproporción", añaden.

Fátima González Bello, número dos en la lista de Unidas Podemos por la circunscripción de Tenerife, renunció a ser diputada en sustitución de Rodríguez. "Me resulta muy difícil poder ocupar el puesto del compañero Alberto en las circunstancias actuales", dijo.

