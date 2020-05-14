Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos y PSOE ultiman una iniciativa en el Congreso para retirar las medallas a Billy el Niño

Billy el Niño Unidas Podemos y PSOE ultiman una iniciativa en el Congreso para retirar las medallas a Billy el Niño

Presentarán una proposición no de ley. "España aún tiene una deuda pendiente con las víctimas que sufrieron la represión", reza el texto.

Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño
Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño

madrid

público

Unidas Podemos y PSOE presentarán una Proposición No de Ley (PNL) en el Congreso de los Diputados para retirar las medallas al expolicía franquista Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño. El torturador murió en la mañana del pasado 7 de mayo por coronavirus a los 73 años. "Falleció sin responder por las innumerables causas judiciales instadas contra él por la comisión de torturas llevadas a cabo en los últimos años de la dictadura militar", reza el texto

El exmiembro de la Brigada Política y Social del franquismo, fue denunciado por torturas durante la dictadura, pero la Justicia las desestimó al afirmar que sus actos ya habían prescrito. Con la llamada querella argentina, el país pidió su extradición por los crímenes de la dictadura franquista, pero la Audiencia Nacional lo rechazó.

En el documento, se afirma que "España aún tiene una deuda pendiente con las víctimas que sufrieron la represión por parte de funcionarios y agentes de policía del estado". "A esta injusta e indigna situación debe ponerse fin de forma inmediata", se añade.

El torturador murió con cuatro condecoraciones que le permitían cobrar hasta un 50% de pensión. Pese a la denuncia de sus víctimas, el Gobierno le retiró las medallas. Este miércoles, la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, afirmó ante la Comisión Constitucional del Senado que el Ejecutivo modificará la ley para quitarle post morten estas condecoraciones. 

Calvo aseguró que  "desgraciadamente" debido al "parón" legislativo provocado por el coronavirus se ha llegado "tarde" a la modificación "muy rápida" de la Ley de Memoria Histórica para la desposesión de "todos los reconocimientos y medallas" a Billy el Niño.

A su muerte, el vicepresidente del Gobierno Pablo Iglesias pidió perdón a sus víctimas. "La muerte del torturador Gonzalez Pacheco sin haber sido juzgado, con sus medallas y privilegios intactos, es una vergüenza para la democracia y también para nosotros como Gobierno", aseguró a través de Twitter.

