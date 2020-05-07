Estás leyendo: Muere el expolicía Billy el Niño con coronavirus

Muere el expolicía Billy el Niño con coronavirus

El expolicía franquista Antonio González Pacheco había sido denunciado en numerosas ocasiones por torturas a militantes antifranquistas. Su nombre se había convertido en símbolo de la represión franquista. Disfrutaba de cuatro medallas cuatro condecoraciones que le permitían cobrar hasta un 50% de pensión.

Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño
Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño

madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

El expolicía Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño, ha fallecido a primera hora de esta mañana en una clínica madrileña con coronavirus, según ha informado eldiario.es.

El expolicía había sido denunciado en numerosas ocasiones por sus torturas a militantes antifranquistas durante la dictadura. 

