EUSKADI Urkullu defiende una desescalada que permitiría celebrar elecciones en julio

El lehendakari vuelve al Parlamento Vasco para dar a conocer sus planes de futuro, que incluyen comicios antes de las vacaciones de verano. En un claro mensaje a Madrid, reivindicó que "el estado de alarma y el mando único no pueden aplicarse en menoscabo de los derechos de participación política". 

El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu en una imagen de archivo. EFE/ David Aguilar

bilbao

Actualizado:

El lehendakari no tira la toalla. Pese a no contar con el apoyo de ninguna formación política más allá de su propia casa –incluso sus socios del PSE se manifiestan tímidamente–, Iñigo Urkullu mantiene firme su convicción de celebrar las postergadas elecciones autonómicas en el próximo mes de julio. Así lo ha vuelto a defender este viernes a la mañana en la Diputación Permanente del Parlamento Vasco, donde ha comparecido nuevamente por petición propia.

"Por pura responsabilidad, toca celebrar elecciones", afirmó el mandatario vasco durante su comparecencia. Allí advirtió además que "mientras no haya elecciones y un nuevo Parlamento, no puede aprobarse ninguna ley". 

En un claro mensaje al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, el lehendakari sostuvo que "el estado de alarma y el mando único no pueden aplicarse en menoscabo de los derechos de participación política". Este punto ya quedó resuelto en el acuerdo alcanzado a principios de semana entre el PNV y el Ejecutivo de coalición en torno a la prórroga del estado de alarma: a petición de los nacionalistas vascos, se incluyó en el texto que el mantenimiento de la actual situación excepcional no impediría la convocatoria de los comicios.

Urkullu ha remarcado que tanto la campaña electoral como la propia celebración de las elecciones se realizarían bajo un plan de seguridad, aunque de momento su idea no termina de convencer a los grupos de la oposición. El día 14 habrá un nuevo encuentro entre el lehendakari y los grupos políticos para analizar esa convocatoria, que podría realizarse el 5, 12 o 19 de julio. 

