El PNV votará a favor de prorrogar el estado de alarma

Moncloa ha confirmado que apoya las propuestas de resolución que presentó ayer el Grupo Vasco para la "cogestión" de la desescalada con las comunidades autónomas.

El portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, durante un pleno del Congreso de los Diputados, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Mariscal
El PNV votará este miércoles a favor de la cuarta prórroga del Estado de Alarma, después de que Moncloa le haya confirmado que apoya las propuestas de resolución que presentó ayer el Grupo Vasco para la "cogestión" de la desescalada con las comunidades autónomas y que su vigencia no obstaculice el desarrollo de elecciones autonómicas.

De esta forma, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez logrará sacar adelante hoy el nuevo decreto de estado de alarma en el Congreso de los Diputados.

