Público
Tras las declaraciones de Edmundo Bal (Cs) y Carmen Calvo (PSOE) sobre el bloqueo al grupo de Unidas Podemos, la Ministra de Igualdad se pronuncia sobre el pacto de gobierno.

Irene Montero, Ministra de Igualdad. / EUROPA PRESS
Madrid

PÚBLICO

La Ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha acusado a Ciudadanos de rechazar una reunión con todo el equipo del Ejecutivo, y han preferido citarse solo con ministros del PSOE, como Carmen Calvo

Ella misma ha señalado ante las cámaras que "cuando hay un miembro del Gobierno, el Gobierno está representado", y que de esa misma forma "a mí me representó estupendamente la ministra de Trabajo este fin de semana en Baleares", en referencia a Yolanda Díaz, una de las ministras de Unidas Podemos.

A pesar de que desde Cs y PSOE consideren la reunión dentro de los parámetros de la normalidad, Irene Montero ha respondido con una declaración que podría tambalear el acuerdo de gobierno de la coalición de izquierda. 

"Cs gobierna gracias a Vox, por eso no es creíble que vayan a apoyar las políticas centrales del gobierno de coalición. Quien mira hacia la derecha no es el Gobierno, sino una parte de él. Cumplir el acuerdo de gobierno implica cuidar la mayoría parlamentaria que lo hizo posible" ha señalado la ministra en las redes sociales.

Bal (Cs): "Lo estaremos haciendo bien si se nos enfadan"

El portavoz adjunto de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Edmundo Bal, tampoco ha tenido reparo en declarar sobre el tema, y a pesar de que asegura que "no existen vetos" en su formación, ha añadido que "Unidas Podemos se pone nervioso cuando entra Cs, porque es un partido de centro, moderado, útil… En cuanto nosotros aparecemos en el tablero con unas soluciones centradas y moderadas, se enfadan Iglesias, Rufián y Otegi. Lo estaremos haciendo bien si se nos enfadan".

