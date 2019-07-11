Los representantes de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox en Murcia no logran un acuerdo tras su tercera reunión en la Asamblea Regional, pero anuncian "avances" en las negociaciones.
El partido de extrema derecha ha anunciado este jueves que renuncia a cualquier cargo en el Gobierno para facilitar la investidura del conservador Fernando López Miras, algo que los tres partidos esperan que ocurra en breve.
Así lo ha manifestado esta tarde el portavoz del equipo negociador del partido de ultraderecha, Luis Gestoso, y ha asegurado que Vox pasará a "ejercer de forma leal la oposición". Tras el encuentro, que ha durado algo más de una hora, las tres formaciones han planteado una nueva reunión que, previsiblemente, tendrá lugar el próximo lunes.
Por su parte, la portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Murcia, Isabel Franco, se ha mostrado satisfecha de poder "desbloquear una situación" que entendían que "estaba perjudicando a millón y medio de habitantes de la Región".
Por su parte, el candidato del PP Fernando López Miras, ha resaltado que "el avance es continuo" y ha recordado que siempre ha defendido que "fuera de titulares, en lo que se refiere a mejorar la vida de los ciudadanos, siempre hemos tenido muchos puntos en común". "Hoy hemos concretado más y nos hemos dado este fin de semana para trabajar con nuestros equipos. Nos volveremos a reunir, previsiblemente, el lunes, aunque estaremos en contacto los tres próximos días", ha señalado López Miras.
No obstante, ha reconocido que aún quedan algunos flecos, ya que tienen que atender a reivindicaciones y compromisos que tiene Vox con sus votantes, pero que son perfectamente asumibles porque son "razonables, respetan la ley y se encuadran dentro de la Constitución".
