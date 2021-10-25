madrid
El 81,98% de los votantes en la consulta popular de Rivas Vaciamadrid para frenar el crecimiento urbanístico de la ciudad han apoyado la iniciativa del Ayuntamiento. El municipio preguntó a sus empadronados si había que poner freno a la industria del ladrillo y repensar las necesidades del concejo antes de seguir construyendo más casas. La abrumadora mayoría de los que acudieron a votar piensan igual: hay que repensar Rivas antes de que el crecimiento lleve al colapso.
El total de votantes ha sido de 14.199 personas, lo que supone un 31,8% de las personas que votaron en las últimas elecciones municipales. Desde el Ayuntamiento valoran muy positivamente la movilización ciudadana.
La consulta se abrió desde el pasado lunes hasta este domingo y preguntaba a todos los empadronados mayores de 16 años si Rivas debía parar su crecimiento urbanístico y poblacional para definir un nuevo modelo de desarrollo urbano para las próximas décadas. 11.640 están a favor de frenar la expansión de la ciudad y 2.559 en contra.
Según reflexionaba el Ayuntamiento, donde Pedro del Cura es regidor y tiene un gobierno formado por Izquierda Unida, Más País y Equo, Rivas no era capaz de soportar el crecimiento urbanístico desde un punto de vista de los servicios de la zona. El sistema educativo no daba a basto, la sanidad seguía precarizada y seguir creciendo ponía en riesgo el patrimonio natural y solo podía aumentar brechas sociales.
La movilización ciudadana refleja que las mujeres se han implicado más en la consulta. En total, han votado 7.225 mujeres, de las cuales 6.048 votan apoyan la iniciativa y 1.177 no; respecto a los hombres, de los 6.974 votantes, 5.592 han dicho sí y 1.382 no.
La consulta ha sufrido presiones institucionales y políticas. Por ejemplo, la principal constructora de Rivas intentó presionar y frenar la consulta popular contra el crecimiento urbanístico
