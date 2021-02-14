Actualizado:
Vox ha logrado representación por primera vez en el Parlament, convirtiéndose en la cuarta fuerza política, por delante de PP y Ciudadanos. Este resultado da fuerza a su presidente, Santiago Abascal, para disputar a Pablo Casado el liderazgo de la oposición al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.
Con más del 90% escrutado, Vox suma 11 diputados y el 7,70% del voto. Solo por detrás de PSC, ERC y Junts; ha logrado hacerse con el liderazgo del centro derecha en Cataluña la primera vez que se presentaba allí a las urnas en unas elecciones autonómicas.
Durante la campaña, los de Abascal decían que su objetivo era entrar en el Parlament y, si era posible, formar grupo parlamentario propio, lo que han conseguido ampliamente (para tener grupo se requieren cinco diputados y han obtenido 11); aunque en privado reconocían que el éxito sería superar al PP.
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, se alejó públicamente de Abascal en la moción de censura debatida en el Congreso en el mes de octubre y esta era la primera vez que ambos partidos se medían en las urnas.
Vox se presentó a las elecciones catalanas ofreciéndose como única alternativa "real" al independentismo y un mensaje con un marcado carácter antiinmigración.
Todo el partido se ha volcado en estos comicios y el propio Abascal ha pasado en Cataluña más de la mitad de la campaña arropando a su candidato, Ignacio Garriga, hasta ahora portavoz adjunto del partido en el Congreso.
Consigue escaños por las cuatro provincias
El éxito de Vox en Cataluña ha tenido reflejo en todo el territorio, ya que ha logrado escaños por las cuatro provincias. En las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre de 2019 obtuvo un porcentaje de voto del 6,33%, casi un punto y medio inferior al de este 14 de febrero.
Con el resultado de este domingo, Vox está ya presente en un total de trece parlamentos autonómicos: Madrid, Murcia, Castilla y León, Cantabria, Aragón, Valencia, Asturias, Baleares, Andalucía, Ceuta, Melilla, País Vasco y Cataluña. Mientras, son seis las comunidades en las que no ha logrado aún representación: Canarias, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja y Galicia.
