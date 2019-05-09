El barómetro preelectoral del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) vaticina unos malos resultados para Vox de cara a las elecciones de este 26 de mayo. Perdería cerca de la mitad de los votos respecto a las elecciones del 28 de abril.
Según el resultado de esta encuesta, el partido ultra no sería relevante en los gobiernos ya que solo podría estar presente en las asambleas autonómicas de Madrid, Murcia, Cantabria y Asturias.
En concreto, en la Comunidad de Madrid obtendría un 5,7% de intención del voto a pesar de que en las elecciones generales sumó el 13,86% de apoyos. Una situación similar predice el CIS en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que pasaría de un 12,74% de los votos el 28 de abril, a 5,8% para este 26 de mayo.
También se podría quedar fuera del Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza, donde pasaría de un 12,53% de votos en las generales hasta un 2,7% en las municipales.
En partido de extrema derecha de Santiago Abascal tendrá entre el 7 y el 9% de los votos y conseguiría cuatro o cinco escaños en las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo.
