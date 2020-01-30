Estás leyendo: Vox València rechaza condenar el exterminio LGTBI en Auschwitz

Holocausto Vox València rechaza condenar el exterminio LGTBI en Auschwitz

El partido ultraderechista se negó a firmar una declaración institucional que condena el holocausto "por estar supeditada a los lobbies LGTBI e islámicos", según argumentan. 

Los concejales de Vox en València José Gosálbez y Vicente Montañez. / VOX TWITTER
El partido ultraderechista Vox ha rechazado apoyar una declaración institucional en València sobre el 75 aniversario de la liberación del campo de concentración de Auschwitz. El partido, con dos concejales en el Ayuntamiento de València, no se ha sumado al documento porque este incluía una condena a la LGTBIfobia, la cual la formación de ultraderecha no reconoce. 

Según un comunicado difundido por Vox en Twitter, los concejales José Gosálbez y Vicente Montañez se negaron a firmar la declaración por "estar supeditada a los lobbies LGTBI e islámicos", en referencia a los apartados del texto sobre la islamofobia, el racismo y la LGTBIfobia. Lo que, según ellos, "diluía el significado del Holocasuto Judío". 

Joan Ribó, alcalde de València por Compromís, ha lamentado que el partido liderado por Abascal no se haya unido a la condena del exterminio de 1.2 millones de personas: "Vox se ha negado a firmarla porque dice que no es cierto que allí habían personas detenidas por su condición LGTBi", ha denunciado en Levante.

Del mismo modo, la vicealcaldesa socialista Sandra Gómez también ha expresado su preocupación por la deriva que está tomando la ultraderecha española hacia "posiciones excluyentes" y sobre el hecho de que haya partidos como el PP o Cs que "no tengan complejos de pactar con ellos". 

