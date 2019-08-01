Público
La rambla del Moralet Vuelven 'els bous al carrer' de la discordia en Alicante 

El Gobierno del Partido Popular ha decidido recuperar este festejo taurino que dejó de celebrarse durante el mandato del PSPV-PSOE, entre 2015 y 2017, por riesgo de inundaciones. Unides Podem ha interpuesto un recurso de reposición considerando que puede ser peligroso para la ciudadanía. 

Zona de la rambla del Moralet en 2011. Imagen de un vídeo.

Luis Barcala (PP) con Xavier López (Unides Podem). EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Alicante, liderado por el Partido Popular, ha autorizado la celebración de los Bous al Carrer en El Moralet, después de que el PSPV-PSOE durante su mandato, entre 2015 y 2017, decidiera no festejar este evento. 

Unides Podem (UP) ha interpuesto un recurso de reposición por la decisión de la Junta de Gobierno en autorizar la celebración del festejo taurino. El evento se celebra en una zona de la rambla del Moralet, unos terrenos peligrosos en caso de lluvias fuertes. 

Xavier López, portavoz de Unides Podem, ha asegurado que la celebración de estos festejos corresponde a "una decisión política del PP", además añade que esta decisión también va en contra del Síndic de Greuges, el Defensor del Pueblo, que "también apoyó la decisión de demolición" del terreno, según informa El Mundo.

Luis Barcala (PP) con Xavier López (Unides Podem). EFE

"Esta autorización queda condicionada a la obtención de todos los informes, autorizaciones, permisos o condiciones que desde otros servicios municipales o administraciones competentes se exijan, de acuerdo a la normativa aplicable", ha razonado la portavoz del equipo de Gobierno, María del Carmen Sánchez.

"La Asociación Cultural Taurina El Moralet será la única responsable", destaca la portavoz del equipo de Gobierno

Además, ha descargado toda la responsabilidad sobre "daños" a personas o a bienes que puedan producirse. "La Asociación Cultural Taurina El Moralet será la única responsable", ha dicho.

El portavoz del grupo municipal socialista en Alicante, Paco Sanguino, ha recalcado que "este tipo de Gobierno se está caracterizando por autoeximirse de sus responsabilidades", refiriéndose a la limpieza de la ciudad y a la realización del festejo. Además, Sanguino ha destacado que "Ciudadanos está teniendo la oportunidad constante de marcar su línea como partido y lo único que hemos visto por el momento es que no tiene ni voz ni personalidad política propia". 

Durante el gobierno de izquierdas, entre 2015 y 2017, la celebración se suspendió por riesgo a inundación, sin embargo, "la vicealcaldesa, María del Carmen Sánchez, deja en manos de las previsiones meteorológicas como si fueran una ciencia exacta", critica López. 

